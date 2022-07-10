Others were also drugged, claims Harvey

PARIS • World swimming governing body Fina said on Friday it will open an investigation after Canadian swimmer Mary-Sophie Harvey claimed she was drugged without her knowledge at the end of the recently concluded world championships.

The 22-year-old Canadian said on her Instagram account on Wednesday that she was drugged on the last night of the competition, which took place in Budapest from June 18-25.

Having won a bronze medal with her teammates in the 4x200m freestyle relay, she said she celebrated the end of the competition in a "reasonable" way but then could not remember anything.

In another bombshell claim, Harvey on Friday told Canadian broadcaster CBC that she was not the only swimmer who was drugged at an after party held at a club near the Duna Arena swimming venue, and her entire Hungary experience was now "tarnished".

"I've heard about other incidents that night also. I was not the only swimmer," she said. "I'm the first one coming forward about this but hopefully, it'll help them share theirs as well.

"One of my friends found me on the street and apparently, I was telling her to not leave me alone and I was really persistent on this.

"When she was telling me this, that's when I got really scared because I have no idea how I got outside. By this time from what I've heard, I passed out and they had to carry me to my hotel room."

On her Instagram page, she said she woke up "completely lost" the next day, alongside the manager and doctor of the Canadian team with "a dozen bruises" on her body, which she showed through pictures on Instagram.

"There is a four-to six-hour window where I can't recall a single thing," she wrote. "I've heard bits and pieces by people and I've experienced judgment too."

She also reportedly suffered a rib sprain and a mild concussion and revealed that she felt "ashamed".

"I'm still scared to think about the unknowns of that night," said Harvey, who is scheduled to compete at this month's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

She also told the CBC she went public as she was upset by the lack of avenues for her to seek recourse - a hotline that she called only got back to her after two days and by then, it was too late for a toxicology report to be done.

In a press statement sent to Agence France-Presse, Fina said it was "deeply concerned" about the well-being of Harvey, adding it was in contact with the Swimming Canada and the Hungarian organising committee. "An independent investigation officer will be assigned to investigate the matter further," said the body.

Separately, Tokyo Games 4x100m free relay silver medallist Kayla Sanchez will no longer represent Canada in international competition and will compete for the Philippines, Swimming Canada said earlier this week.

Born in Singapore to Filipino parents, Sanchez has lived in Canada from age two, but the 21-year-old has decided to switch allegiance.

"I've always been really proud of my Filipino heritage," she said. "Aside from how much I've grown and how good everything has been in Canada, I needed to make this really difficult decision for myself and my family to take this opportunity to represent the Philippines."

