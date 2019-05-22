Other great comebacks

BEN HOGAN (GOLF)

The nine-time Major champion, who died in 1997, is considered to be one of the greatest golfers.

On Feb 2, 1949, Hogan and his wife Valerie survived a head-on collision with a bus on a fog-shrouded bridge in Texas that left him with a double fracture of the pelvis, a fractured collar bone, a left ankle fracture, a chipped rib, and near-fatal blood clots.

Doctors told him he might never walk again, let alone play golf. But he returned to the PGA Tour 11 months later and won three Majors in a watershed 1953 season.

GREG LEMOND (CYCLING)

While turkey hunting with his family in 1987, the American was accidentally shot in the back and the right side of his body.

His injuries were life-threatening and doctors told him that he had been within 20 minutes of bleeding to death.

LeMond, now 57, recovered and won the Tour de France in 1989 and 1990 to add to his 1986 triumph.

MONICA SELES (TENNIS)

Seles was the world No. 1 in 1993 when she was shockingly stabbed in the back by a deranged Steffi Graf fan at a Hamburg tournament.

For two years, she remained on the sidelines recovering from her physical and emotional wounds - until she returned in August 1995 and won her comeback event, the Canadian Open.

In 1996, Seles, now 45, captured the last of her nine Grand Slams, the Australian Open, one of the 21 singles titles won after the stabbing incident.