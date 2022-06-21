Oscar thanks go to Corey Brown

Oscar Chavez's first words upon dismounting from Golden Monkey after his big-race win on Saturday were: "He needed the draw."

It could have also been a vicarious cry from the heart - "I needed such a horse."

Since the likes of Confluence, El Padrino or Captain Obvious, the Panama-born jockey has not been too lucky with the quality of horses he has drawn of late.

At his first ride on Golden Monkey, Chavez just lost his bananas. He knew there and then he had found the one who could thrust him back to the top of the tree.

But he was, above all, thankful for the grapevine through which that Monkey has swung out of nowhere.

Retired former Kranji jockey Corey Brown was the one who told racing manager Josh McLoughlan to take him as the rider.

"When Corey talks, they listen, and I've been on since," said Chavez.

"That horse gave me a good feeling from Day 1. But he's had so many issues, like at his first start when he was frustrated by the other horse (Rahotu) in the gates.

"Then he always drew the outside, but he has kept improving every step of the way.

"Tim (Fitzsimmons) does such a good job with his horses. Owners trust him. In the big race, Golden Monkey jumped well and was right off the leader (Gold Ten Sixty-One) around 11/2 lengths behind.

"He was travelling the whole way like a winner. This is not about the winner but how he did it, he's pretty special.

"The second leg will be even better. The further he goes the better."

The second and final instalment is the Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic (1,400m) on July 9. \