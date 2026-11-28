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O'Rourke returns to New Zealand squad for test tour of Australia

Cricket - England v New Zealand - Third Test - Trent Bridge Cricket Ground, Nottingham, Britain - June 27, 2026 New Zealand's Will O'Rourke celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Jacob Bethell after the catch by Tom Latham Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Nov 28 - Fast bowler Will O'Rourke has returned to New Zealand's test squad for the four-match tour of Australia after missing the ongoing series against India as part of workload management.

• Selectors pick Matt Fisher and Michael Rae as reserve quicks in the squad named on Saturday.

• All-rounder Mitchell Santner (hand fracture) and pace bowler Blair Tickner (hamstring) omitted as they continue rehabilitation but may join the tour later if fit.

• Zak Foulkes (hip flexor) and Ben Sears (ankle) unavailable for selection.

• The series starts December 9 in Perth, with tests in Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney.

Squad:

Tom Latham (captain), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rae, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Will Young REUTERS