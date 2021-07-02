Organisers withdraw complaint against fan who caused pile-up

TOURS (France) • The Tour de France has withdrawn its legal complaint against the spectator who caused a spectacular mass pile-up on the opening day of the race last week, its director Christian Prudhomme told Agence France-Presse.

The woman was arrested on Wednesday at a police station in Landerneau in Brittany, where the opening stage finished last Saturday, and is still in custody.

Tour organisers had intended to sue the culprit but have decided to backtrack from their initial vow.

"The incident has been blown out of all proportion," Prudhomme said. "So we'd like to calm things down now that the message has got across that the roadside fans need to be careful."

The accident happened between Brest and Landerneau when the woman, facing away from the riders and towards the cameras, held up a cardboard sign in the path of the peloton.

German cyclist Tony Martin, positioned on the edge of a group of tightly packed riders, hit the sign and fell, bringing down dozens of others who were following behind him.

The pile-up delayed the stage for about five minutes while bikes and bodies were untangled.

Amid the chaos, the woman was seen reeling away in horror before disappearing into the roadside crowd.

The suspect, said to be a 30-year-old French national, surrendered herself to police on Wednesday and could still face a fine of up to €1,500 (S$2,400) and a year's jail for involuntarily causing injury and putting the lives of others at risk.

Martin earlier called for a severe punishment that would shock the public into prudence.

"She didn't have her brain switched on when the accident happened, but that is not an excuse for what followed," the German said.

He is still in the Tour but Spain's Marc Soler, who had to pull out after fracturing both hands as a result of the crash, told Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia he intends to lodge an official complaint.

"People come to the race to mess around and at the end of the day, they go home, but we cyclists pay for it with our bodies," he said.

In yesterday's sixth stage, Britain's Mark Cavendish won his second stage in three days on a day for pure sprinters along a 1.7km home straight at Chateauroux for his 32nd overall stage win.

He is just two short of Belgian great Eddy Merckx's all-time record of 34.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS