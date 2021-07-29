Organisers use technology to make up for lack of fans

TOKYO • The atmosphere across the Olympics venues in Tokyo is eerie as the screams, shouts and cries of joy from athletes bounce off empty seats, with fans banned from events.

The absence of spectators because of the Covid-19 pandemic - only selected prefectures like Shizuoka and Miyagi are allowed to have a restricted crowd - has been a major blow, and even digital technology cannot fully replace the lack of atmosphere.

"Human connection cannot be replicated digitally," said Yiannis Exarchos, chief executive of the Olympic Broadcasting Services.

"I think we need to be honest. I am a lover of technology but there is only so much technology can do."

As Tokyo grapples with growing infections, the Games, postponed from last year due to the crisis, are being largely held behind closed doors.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has had to speed up its digital plans to add new elements at venues and heighten the experience for competing athletes, while also connecting them to the many millions watching on screens at home.

Organisers have sought to make up for the absence of spectators with efforts ranging from posting videos and virtual cheers to messages displayed in the arenas and sounds from past Games piped in.

Live links are being set up for the relatives and friends of athletes immediately after their competitions, and organisers have been trying to engage with the millions of Olympic fans worldwide.

Exarchos, whose network produces the global Games feed used by broadcasters, said the absence of fans meant organisers had to hasten the introduction of digital tools to communicate with viewers across different time zones, regions, cultures and sports.

The IOC said it racked up record numbers across its own and Tokyo 2020's digital platforms, with traffic doubling from the 2016 Rio Games for both the IOC and Tokyo 2020.

Social media posts relating to the Games have also generated more than two billion media engagements.

"With all these digital engagement tools, we needed to learn a lot... to use technology to highlight and emphasise what has been going on and cannot be physically seen," Exarchos said.

"If we can represent that in the venues we create a more realistic ambience of what is going on out there.

"We will always miss physical presence, but we can do so much more to show the actual connection. We need to highlight the world is here, the world is watching, the world is engaged, the world is supporting the efforts of the athletes."

IOC spokesman Mark Adams said of the online viewing numbers: "We broke all of our records by a mile. We continue to try to make the Games relevant to all audiences without losing the older audiences, I think the digital figures are showing that."

On the rising case count for Covid-19 infections resulting from the Games, organisers yesterday reported 16 new cases, including Italian rower Bruno Rosetti, who was forced to miss his team's bronze-medal showing in the men's four.

At least 169 people have tested positive and the Olympic Covid-19 numbers tally with the escalating situation in Japan.

Tokyo yesterday recorded 3,177 total cases, hitting a daily record high for a second straight day and putting pressure on the healthcare system.

Games spokesman Masa Takaya said: "As a city resident myself and as an organiser, my heart hurts that case numbers are rising."

