Organisers probe athletes drinking in Village park

TOKYO • Tokyo Games organisers yesterday said they had launched an investigation after "multiple" athletes were found drinking alcohol in the Olympic Village last week, violating measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The athletes were caught drinking in a park in the Athletes' Village on Friday night, Tokyo 2020 chief executive officer Toshiro Muto said, adding that police were later present at the incident.

He said: "We are looking into the matter. We will take appropriate steps based on our findings."

Police were also at the scene, he said, adding it was not clear what action they took, if any. Muto did not say how many athletes were involved or their nationalities.

Organisers have previously said athletes are permitted to drink alcohol only in their rooms and only if they are alone, as a precaution against Covid-19. Offenders risk sanctions, including fines and being thrown out of the Games.

Drinking and partying are normally features of life in the Olympic Village, as athletes let off steam after years of gruelling training once their competitions end.

But, with the Games largely taking place without spectators and under tight social-distancing measures because of the pandemic, athletes have been subject to daily testing and their movements limited inside a "bubble".

Some have taken to social media to complain of boredom.

Organisers had previously said they planned to give out 150,000 condoms at the Games, but would tell athletes to take them home.

Separately, the organisers have said six people attending the Games - including two judo silver medallists from Georgia - have had their accreditation revoked for violating rules imposed to hold the Olympics safely.

A further 18 people, including one athlete staying at the village, yesterday tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total Games-linked cases to at least 259.

259 Number of Games-linked cases who have tested positive for Covid-19 since July 1.

However, Muto said that, with more than 30,000 tests conducted every day, organisers had managed to locate positive cases, isolate them swiftly and take appropriate measures to prevent the spread of infection.

