Organisers loathe to cancel Tour de France

PARIS • Tour de France organisers are focusing on a postponement of this year's race rather than a cancellation due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to an e-mail seen by Reuters on Saturday night, which was sent to the publishers of the official race programme.

The Tour's main publisher said it was "freezing the administrative aspects of our collaboration" ahead of cycling's most prestigious race, scheduled to run from June 27-July 19.

"The unpredictable nature of the global crisis that we are all caught up in means that we will have to be patient until there's an official announcement from (Tour organisers) ASO about the 2020 race, bearing in mind that the current focus is on a postponement until later in the summer rather than a cancellation," the publishing arm of French daily L'Equipe, which is owned by the same family as the Tour organisers, wrote.

The Tokyo Olympics, Euro 2020, Wimbledon, the French Open, and the British Open are among the major sporting events this summer which have already been cancelled or postponed, and the Tour looks set to be the next one to fall.

Delaying the race would be a major challenge for organisers as some 4,500 people - riders, sponsors, organisers and media - are directly involved in the three-week event, while there is also the issue of how to ensure that the millions of fans that traditionally line its route practice safe distancing.

The International Cycling Union (UCI) said last month that the grand tours (France, Italy, Spain) and the major one-day races would have priority on a revised scheduled once racing resumes.

Next month's Giro d'Italia, as well as the Milan-Sanremo, Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix and Liege-Bastogne-Liege classics, have already been postponed, while the Tour de Suisse has been axed.

Since its inception in 1903, the Tour has only been cancelled amid the two World Wars, with no races held from 1915-18 and 1940-46, but 2018 winner Geraint Thomas feels cyclists are facing a similar crisis this time round.

"It's a bit of a shame at the moment but there's a lot of serious things which need to take precedence over that," the Welshman and Team Ineos rider told the BBC.

"Obviously there are bigger things that need to be sorted out first but... it's the pinnacle of the sport, it's what it's all about.

"I'm not sure when, but hopefully, it goes ahead this year."

