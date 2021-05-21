Organisers focused on delivery

TOKYO • International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach will visit Japan from July 12, ahead of the start of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, according to a letter released by IOC senior official John Coates.

Plans for the German to visit Japan this month were postponed because of a government-issued state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas aimed at containing the spread of Covid-19.

While he will now arrive less than two weeks ahead of the July 23 commencement date, it will herald the IOC's move to "full Games-time coordination operations". Coates will also be visiting Japan from June 15 to finalise Olympic preparations on site according to the letter, which was addressed to athletes, sponsors, and other stakeholders and posted on the IOC's website yesterday.

The IOC kicked off a three-day meeting with the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Committee and other organisers on Wednesday. During his opening remarks, Bach reiterated his commitment to hold the Games this summer, saying organisers were "fully focused on the delivery of the Olympic Games".

He also stated his belief that more than 80 per cent of athletes and team members staying at the Olympic Village would be vaccinated by late July and that the IOC was willing to bring extra medical personnel to reduce the burden on Japan's healthcare system.

Coates hailed the work done by organisers to put Covid-19 countermeasures in place "such as screening testing, mask-wearing, personal hygiene and physical distancing."

"They also draw upon the experience of hundreds of sports events that have taken place safely across the world over the past year, with minimal risk to participants and also, importantly, the local population," the Australian added.

However, the global sporting event still faces mounting opposition from the Japanese public over fears it could trigger outbreaks and burden medical services amid a slow national vaccine roll-out. Japanese media, including broadcaster NHK yesterday reported the total number of people entering Japan from overseas for the Olympics and Paralympics would be halved, as organisers look to allay public anxiety over the Games.

Around 94,000, they said, would arrive from abroad - including athletes, coaches, backroom staff, officials, IOC members, media and broadcasters - down from an original estimate of 200,000.

