Orange cards to make rugby safer?

LONDON • Elite rugby union could see the introduction of orange cards after World Rugby on Thursday unveiled trials of 10 temporary optional laws to cut the risk of contracting the coronavirus.

The measures, designed mainly for recreational rugby, include a drastic reduction in the number of scrums per match, limiting numbers in a maul, and speeding up rucks.

In rugby union, a yellow card leads to 10 minutes in the sin bin, with a red card seeing a player sent off.

The proposed orange card, which would apply only to the professional game, is designed to reinforce high-tackle guidelines and reduce face-to-face contact.

It would apply to potential red-card offences, with a player removed from the field while an incident is checked by the television match official.

If deemed a red-card offence, the player would not return.

If not, he would return after 15 minutes.

One persistently thorny problem long before the Covid-19 pandemic has been the amount of time it takes to reset a scrum.

The proposals include doing away with scrum resets, to be replaced by free kicks or penalties. When "no infringement occurs", the ball goes to the team with the scrum put-in.

World Rugby has estimated that the changes could reduce scrum contact exposure by over 30 per cent.

"We have extensively evaluated the perceived risk areas within the game," said chairman Bill Beaumont.

Measures would, however, be implemented at the discretion of individual unions, based on the risk of virus infection in their countries and existing government guidelines.

The Welsh Rugby Union soon signalled its opposition by saying it had no plans to implement any of the law changes.

"I'm not a fan, it eats away at the integrity of the game," chairman Gareth Davies told the BBC.

"At the moment, our union has no firm plans to implement them."

Hygiene protocols put forward by the global governing body include the use of hand and face sanitiser and washing the ball.

Players would, where possible, be asked to change their kit at half-time and have been advised to avoid pre-match huddles, hugging team-mates in celebration, and spitting.

When training, scrum practice should be against a machine rather than another set of forwards, with high-risk transmission exercises such as scrummaging and mauling avoided within 48 hours of a match.

Many in the game fear rugby could lag behind other sports in making a return because it is a full-contact sport.

With this year's Six Nations still to be completed and the entire July programme of international Tests in the Southern Hemisphere postponed due to the pandemic, rugby union faces the prospect of huge financial losses worldwide.

