Opening collapse costs India dear

LONDON • All it took was "45 minutes of bad cricket" for India to crash to a shock World Cup semi-final exit by 18 runs to New Zealand at Old Trafford yesterday.

India, who topped the 10-team group stage, had a catastrophic start to their 240-run chase - losing their top three batsmen for one run each, a first in international cricket.

The Black Caps, on the other hand, came in on the back of three straight defeats by Pakistan, Australia and England, only qualifying for the last four on net run-rate.

Resuming on the reserve day at 211-5, they added 28 runs from the remaining 23 deliveries as Ross Taylor top-scored with a gutsy 74 to go with Kane Williamson's 67.

Having restricted their rivals to 239-8, Virat Kohli and his men felt it was a big step towards the final at Lord's after Tuesday's match was interrupted by rain.

But the two-time world champions were unable to cope with the pace bowling of Matt Henry and Trent Boult - reduced to 5-3, 24-4 and 92-6 before a Ravindra Jadeja-inspired late revival set up a tense finale that ultimately fell short.

Captain Kohli, the world's leading batsman, was one of their stars to flop as he was dismissed for one alongside Rohit Sharma, who had already made a record five centuries at this tournament, and K.L. Rahul.

Kohli admitted that the unprecedented top-order collapse was "hard to come to terms with".

He told Sky Sports: "It's tough, but New Zealand deserve it, they put us under pressure and came through in the key moments.

"Our shot selection could've been better but, otherwise, we played a good brand of cricket and I'm proud of the way we played.

"Come the knockouts, it's anyone's game and New Zealand showed more composure, were braver and they deserve to go through to the final.

"We got what we needed to get in the field this morning and we thought we had restricted them to a total that can be chased on any surface. But the way they bowled in that first half an hour was the difference in the game."

His team were all but beaten at 92 for six when all-rounder Jadeja came in to bat alongside veteran M.S. Dhoni (50).

The pair gave India hope during a World Cup record seventh-wicket stand of 116, with the former leading the way with 77.

With five overs left, the target was down to 52, but left-hander Jadeja's 59-ball innings, featuring four fours and four sixes, ended when he skied Boult (2-42) to New Zealand captain Williamson.

Said Williamson: "With the new ball, our bowlers tried to move the ball off the seam or in the air.

"We knew we need to put pressure on that world-class batting line-up of India. It was a great start, we knew it would get tougher for us as the innings went on.

"We showed plenty of heart and the fielders and bowlers were outstanding."

The match finished with three balls to spare when tailender Yuzvendra Chahal edged to wicket-keeper Tom Latham, a review confirming his dismissal and New Zealand's shock victory.

Calling it "special to be going to Lord's on Sunday", man-of-the-match bowler Henry, who finished with 3-37, said: "We had to ask a lot of questions. We knew if we created pressure, we'd have a chance because it wasn't an easy pitch to score on.

"We pride ourselves on always giving ourselves a chance. They have world-class finishers and we knew we'd have to bowl them out to win."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE