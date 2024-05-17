Opening ceremony test on River Seine postponed, Paris official says

PARIS - A Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony test scheduled for later this month on the Seine has been postponed after heavy rain increased the flow of the river, a city official said on Friday.

The technical test for the boats that will take the athletes on a six-kilometre parade was due to take place on May 27, but was postponed following recent heavy rainfall.

"The flow of the Seine is too high. We are trying to get as close as possible to the actual conditions of the 26th of July," Pierre Rabadan, deputy mayor for sports, told Reuters.

A new date has yet to be set.

The dress rehearsal of the Opening Ceremony is still scheduled for June 17.

The River Seine is a central element of the Paris Games as it hosts the Opening Ceremony and the open water swimming and triathlon events. REUTERS