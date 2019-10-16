Open court hearing for Sun to be held on Nov 15

LAUSANNE • China's world and Olympic swimming champion Sun Yang will answer allegations about anti-doping violations in an open court hearing on Nov 15, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Monday.

In a break from usual procedure, CAS said the case would be held in public in a Montreux hotel in Switzerland after the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) appealed against a decision by swimming's governing body Fina to clear the Chinese of wrongdoing in a random drug test in September last year.

Documents leaked to the media revealed that Sun, 27, questioned the credentials of the testers before members of his entourage smashed the vials containing his blood samples with a hammer.

The hearing will examine why the vials were destroyed.

He has denied any wrongdoing. In July, some swimmers from Australia, Britain and the United States objected to his participation in the world championships in South Korea while the appeal case was pending. After he won the 200m and 400m freestyle events, Mack Horton of Australia and Duncan Scott of Britain made silent protests on the podium.

"With the agreement of all parties, it is intended to live stream all or parts of the hearing on the CAS website," CAS said in a statement.

This is the second public CAS hearing after the case involving Ireland's Michelle Smith de Bruin and Fina in 1999. She was banned for four years for tampering with her urine sample using alcohol.

Sun had served a three-month doping ban in 2014 for taking the stimulant trimetazidine, which he said was for a heart condition. The substance had been banned a few months before he failed the test.

A second doping violation would bring a tougher sanction and rule him out of next year's Tokyo Olympics.

REUTERS