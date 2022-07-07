'Open' category for trans triathletes in UK

LONDON • Transgender athletes have been barred from competing in the female category at the elite and grassroots levels but triathlon will become the first sport in Britain to establish an open category, it was announced yesterday.

"British Triathlon has reviewed its Transgender Policy... to ensure that it reflects the needs of our sport, protects fairness in competition and serves our desire to make triathlon truly inclusive," a statement read.

The body said triathlon was a gender-affected sport and the new policy would see transgender athletes above the age of 12 feature in an open category "for all individuals including male, transgender and those non-binary who were male sex at birth". A separate female category would be reserved "for those who are the female sex at birth".

The guidelines will come into effect from Jan 1 next year.

"We started this process at the end of 2021 and went through a period of independent consultation... this ensured that along with the latest research, we heard from our community, key groups and individuals," said British Triathlon.

Its chief executive Andy Salmon said the new policy is "legally robust", adding: "We recognise some people might disagree with this policy... But we think it's the right thing to do."

British LGBTQ+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer/ questioning) rights group Stonewall criticised the policy, saying: "In sport, inclusion should always be the starting point. Everyone deserves to benefit from the sense of well-being and community that sport brings - and that includes trans people."

World Athletics and football's governing body Fifa are among other federations reviewing their guidelines. Last month, world swimming body Fina had banned transgender athletes from elite women's races.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE