Only 100% will do for Suzuki

TOKYO • Japan enjoyed a gold rush at the Olympics, finishing third after the United States and China in the overall medal tally, and its record 254-strong Paralympic delegation will hope to do the same.

Para-swimmer Takayuki Suzuki got their bid off to a flying start after he clinched the hosts' first gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics yesterday.

The 34-year-old, who was born with a congenital limb deficiency, picked up his first gold medal since the 2008 Beijing Paralympics. He came from behind to win the men's S4 100m freestyle at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

He set a Paralympic record of 1min 21.58sec, finishing 1.63sec ahead of Italian Luigi Beggiato, who took the silver, and Roman Zhdanov of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC).

Suzuki, who won the bronze in the men's SB3 50m breaststroke on the opening day of the event, told Kyodo News: "I wanted to give my all in every race. I always want to swim like that, with that mindset, so I am very happy it resulted in winning gold.

"I've already forgotten mostly about my gold at Beijing so it feels like I just received my gold medal with a new mindset. They are two separate things."

The veteran, who made his Paralympic debut at Athens 2004, also revealed he had thought about quitting after failing to win a medal five years ago in Rio de Janeiro, but decided to keep pushing hard.

"It's been really encouraging to be able to see good results and feel that I was evolving, not just in swimming," he said. "That motivates me to go further. I think I came this far because of that."

At 14, Ugandan swimmer Husnah Kukundakwe is the youngest competitor at the Paralympics and while she did not make the final of the 100m breaststroke in the SB8 category yesterday, she said she felt she could "touch the clouds" after setting a personal best time.

The teenager, who was born without her right forearm and has an impairment to her left hand, hopes her campaign here can bring about a change in attitudes towards people with disabilities in Uganda and that her countrymen can just "give these kids a chance".

Kukundakwe is just months younger than fellow Japanese teenage swimmer Miyuki Yamada, who on Wednesday became her country's youngest Paralympic medallist.

China's Guo Lingling won the women's -41kg powerlifting, sending the world record tumbling and helping her country move to the top of the medal table with eight golds, ahead of a three-way tie of six each for Britain, Australia and the RPC.

"This is the first time I've participated in the Paralympic Games, so to break a world record and win this medal for China is very special for me," said Guo, 32, who lifted 109kg.

Indonesia's Ni Nengah Widiasih, 28, took the silver (98kg) and Clara Fuentes Monasterio of Venezuela clinched the bronze at 97kg.

Alfonso Cabello Llamas gave Spain its first Paralympic gold in Tokyo as four world records fell on the second day of the track cycling competition at the Izu Velodrome.

The 27-year-old clocked 1:01.557 in the men's C4-5 1,000m time trial, surpassing his own world record of 1:01.683 he had set in 2014.

Britain's Jody Cundy (1:02.529) and Slovakia's Jozef Metelka (1:05.500) finished second and third, respectively.

It was also a good day of track cycling for Britain as Jaco van Gass took the gold and team-mate Finlay Graham won the silver in the men's C3 3,000m individual pursuit final.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE