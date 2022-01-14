Table tennis • Four paddlers promoted to national teams as part of renewal process | B19
Football • Blues 'playing with fire' in League Cup win over Spurs
|
B15
•Tennis • Djokovic gets Aussie Open place but saga goes on 18
Table tennis • Four paddlers promoted to national teams as part of renewal process | B19
Football • Blues 'playing with fire' in League Cup win over Spurs
|
B15
•Tennis • Djokovic gets Aussie Open place but saga goes on 18
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 14, 2022, with the headline Online. Subscribe