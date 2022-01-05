PODCAST
ST Sports Talk: Lions' Suzuki Cup aftermath
The Straits Times' Sazali Abdul Aziz, David Lee and Deepanraj Ganesan conduct a post-mortem on Singapore's campaign and contemplate what's next after coach Tatsuma Yoshida's exit.
