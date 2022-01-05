Online

Updated
Published
4 min ago

PODCAST

ST Sports Talk: Lions' Suzuki Cup aftermath

The Straits Times' Sazali Abdul Aziz, David Lee and Deepanraj Ganesan conduct a post-mortem on Singapore's campaign and contemplate what's next after coach Tatsuma Yoshida's exit.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 05, 2022, with the headline Online. Subscribe