Ong's so hi class looking so sharp

Set to contest the top event on Sunday - the $100,000 Kranji Stakes A race over the 1,400m - So Hi Class wound up his preparation with a rousing gallop on the training track yesterday morning.

Partnered by Zyrul Nor Azman, the Class 3 galloper covered the 600m in 39.1sec - finishing with quite a bit in hand.

It was a flashy piece of work by the six-year-old who had found one to beat in his last two starts in Class 3 company.

Prepared by Jason Ong, So Hi Class went off at juicy odds of $106 for the win in that race over the 1,400m on Stewards' Cup day on June 26.

Racing in a midfield spot in a 12-horse affair, the Irish-bred son of Dark Angel was obliged to go wide from the 800m onwards.

It certainly put paid to his chances but, even then, he flashed home to claim second spot just 1/2 length behind the winner Sky Eye who, on the other hand, was afforded a dream run throughout.

After Ong gave So Hi Class a three-week break, he was brought back in a mile contest.

That was on July 17 and one-day visiting jockey Daniel Moor secured the ride.

Alas, and although there were no hard-luck stories that time, So Hi Class again found one to beat in Tangible.

While he has yet to lay down his mark this season - his eight runs have not produced a victory - we know that he is better than that.

Ong has been patient with his veteran who will be having his 34th race start on Sunday. The results have not always fallen his way. But the rewards should come.

So Hi Class has not been idle.

His work leading into this weekend's action has been good and while the 1,400m is as short a trip as he would have liked - his six wins have been over the mile and beyond - it would be a big mistake to leave So Hi Class out of the equation when planning your betting strategy for Race 11.

The same could be said for In All His Glory.

He did not break any land speed records at training yesterday morning. Indeed, he ran the 600m in a comfortable 40.1 sec.

But there was "intent" in that workout and it should stand him in good stead for his assignment in Race 7, the $50,000 Class 4 race over 1,600m.

From the barn of trainer Tim Fitzsimmons, who is having a fantastic season so far, In All His Glory has a fine resume.

Having raced 18 times, he has put together three wins, two seconds and six third-placed finishes.

The Bulldogs Racing Stable will have every reason to be happy with their handsome chestnut.

Indeed, and had it not been for a troubled run last time out on June 26, In All His Glory might have picked up his fourth Kranji win.

But it was not to be.

Even with the brilliant Vlad Duric in the saddle, In All His Glory ran into trouble in that mile race.

Unable to find the front - which was the intention - Duric had to settle his mount wide out. There, he was obliged to stay, all the while covering extra ground.

Wait. There was more.

Three hundred metres out, Duric put In All His Glory in front but just when it looked like it was a two-horse race between In All His Glory and Green Star, Melody Fair joined in the fray and in the hustle and bustle, Duric's mount was squeezed out for room and took third.

It was the fifth time in a row that In All His Glory finished third. He certainly deserves better.