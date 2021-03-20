Ong finally betters PBs for 100m and 200m butterfly

Having to juggle training with his International Baccalaureate examinations was already a challenge for national swimmer Ong Jung Yi, but that was made even tougher in 2019 when his asthma flared up.

No matter how hard he trained, he was unable to lower his times in the pool.

After a frustrating few years, Ong finally got his breakthrough this week at the Liberty Insurance 51st Singapore National Age Group Swimming Championships (SNAG) Major Games Qualifier, where he clocked personal bests (PB) in the 100m and 200m butterfly. The 20-year-old finished first in the 100m fly in 53.07sec yesterday to better his previous PB of 53.85sec from 2019.

His three-year attempt to go below his previous best of 1min 59.76sec in the 200m fly also bore fruit on Wednesday, when he clocked 1:58.71 to win the final.

"I'd been training really hard to better my time at every meet since 2018 and 2019," said Ong, who won the bronze medal in the 200m fly at the 2019 SEA Games in the Philippines.

"It was demoralising when I wasn't able to get a personal best for these few years, so I'm happy that I was able to achieve it."

The Chinese Swimming Club swimmer also made the SEA Games qualifying mark and Olympic 'B' cut for both events.

Encouraged by his performance at the SNAG, Ong aims to meet the Olympic 'A' cut in both events by June's Singapore National Swimming Championships - the last local qualifying meet for the July 23-Aug 8 Tokyo Games.

The Olympic 'A' times for the 100m and 200m fly are 51.96sec and 1:56.48 respectively.

Over the next few months, he will be working on his stamina to improve on the last 100m of his 200m fly, as his coach feels he can shave one or two seconds off.

He said: "With another three months, I'll try and step up training to the next level to see if I can push myself to the 'A' cut time."

Ong, who is undergoing national service, said he had not expected to make the 'B' cut in the 100m fly, noting that he had "more potential to go even faster for 200m fly".

SEA Games 50m fly winner Teong Tzen Wei, who finished second in the 100m fly, also met both SEA Games and Olympic 'B' marks after clocking 53.35sec.

Yesterday's also saw breaststroke specialist Christie Chue qualifying for her second event at the SEA Games.

She had made the 200m freestyle mark on Thursday and followed up by touching home in 1:09.69 to win the women's 100m breaststroke.