One-two finish for China's divers again

BUDAPEST • China's divers continued their domination for the third straight day after the country's second successive one-two finish at the Fina World Championships yesterday.

On Monday, China's Chen Yuxi had edged out Quan Hongchan in the women's 10m platform event.

Yesterday, Wang Zongyuan comfortably beat countryman and three-time Olympic gold medallist Cao Yuan by 69.1 points to take the 3m springboard gold with 561.95 points.

Britain's Jack Laugher, who won 3m synchro gold at the Rio Olympics, was third on 473.3.

Wang and Cao had also combined to win the men's 3m synchronised on Sunday.

Yesterday's victory was 20-year-old Wang's third world title. He had won the 1m springboard at the 2019 worlds in Gwangju, South Korea, adding to his Tokyo Games gold medal in the 3m synchro and silver in the 3m springboard.

China have now won the men's 3m springboard a record-extending nine times at the world aquatics championships, including at each of the last seven editions.

Canada's Alexandre Despatie was the last non-Chinese athlete to deny the powerhouse a world title in the event back in 2005.

The Chinese were poised to add to their gold medal haul in the men's 10m synchro with Yang Hao and Lian Junjie among the favourites, although the result for that event was not known by press time.

Meanwhile, the United States progressed to the semi-finals of the women's water polo tournament after passing a stern examination by Spain.

The reigning world and Olympic champions were pushed in the first two quarters by the same opponents, whom they defeated en route to claiming gold at the 2019 worlds and the Tokyo 2020 Games, before eventually prevailing 13-8. The Americans will face Italy in the semi-finals tomorrow.

XINHUA