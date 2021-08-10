One new sport in Paris, more medals

BREAKING (Two golds, two silvers and two bronzes)

• B-Boys (men's), B-Girls (women's)

• A debutant in Paris, the breaking competition will feature two events - one each for men and women. Sixteen B-Boys and 16 B-Girls will go face to face in solo battles and athletes will use a combination of power moves - including windmills, the six-step and freezes - as they adapt their moves and improvise to the beat of the DJ's tracks in a bid to secure judges' votes.

SKATEBOARDING (4G, 4S, 4B)

• Street (men's & women's), Park (men's & women's)

• After a successful debut at Tokyo 2020, the sport will return in Paris with athletes in the same two disciplines.

• The park competition takes place on a varied course combining bowls and numerous bends. The skateboarders are judged by the height and speed of the tricks they carry out during jumps, as well as their capacity to use the entire surface and all obstacles.

• Street events take place on a straight course with stairs and handrails to resemble the urban environments where skateboarding started out. Athletes perform a range of tricks and are also judged on how they control their board.

SPORT CLIMBING (4G, 4S, 4B)

• Bouldering & lead combined (men's & women's), Speed (men's & women's)

• A hit in its debut at Tokyo 2020, sport climbing will see an increase of two gold medals in the next edition.

• At the Olympics, sport climbing involves three formats: bouldering, speed and lead. In bouldering, athletes climb 4.5m walls without safety ropes in a limited time and in the fewest attempts possible. Speed is a race against the clock in one-on-one elimination rounds up a 15m wall. In the lead event, athletes climb as high as they can on an over 15m wall in six minutes, without having seen the route before.

• In Tokyo, each athlete competed in all three disciplines and the climbers with the lowest scores took home the medals.

• At Paris 2024, one competition will combine bouldering and lead events, and the second one will feature only a speed event.

SURFING (2G, 2S, 2B)

• Shortboard (men's & women's)

• The sport will return in the 2024 edition at the legendary surfing spot Teahupo'o in Tahiti. Surfers perform manoeuvres and tricks on a wave, the totality of which is scored by five judges based on variety, type and difficulty. Shortboards are the surfboards of choice for the Olympics and are smaller, faster and more manoeuvrable.