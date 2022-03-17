One down, two to go for supe Sun

Chinese world No. 1 Sun Yingsha ticked off the first task on her list at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash yesterday as she claimed the mixed doubles title with Wang Chuqin at the OCBC Arena.

After winning the T2 Diamond and WTT Cup Finals singles titles here in 2019 and last year respectively, the 21-year-old was eyeing a hat-trick this time in the women's singles, doubles, and mixed doubles.

Sun and Wang, the reigning world champions, won the first title of the US$2 million (S$2.7 million) event, comfortably beating Chinese Taipei's world No. 1s Lin Yun-ju and Cheng I-ching 3-0 (11-3, 12-10, 11-4).

While Sun said winning her first title here is a confidence booster, she added: "Whether I can win all three events, I can't say yet but I'll do my best for all of them and take it one at a time."

Wang, who also reached the men's doubles final with Fan Zhendong, said: "We played together very well and our chemistry has improved over time. On court, she encourages me when I make some errors and she's calmer while I'm more emotional on court... Our communication is very good."

It was a busy day for Sun as she kicked it off with a 3-0 (11-5, 11-5, 11-9) victory over compatriot and former world No. 1 Liu Shiwen in the singles' round of 16.

Liu, 30, defeated her junior in January's WTT Macao semi-finals but could not replicate her form. She said: "In the first two games, the ball was coming too fast and I couldn't keep up.

"I did a bit better in the third game, but during crucial moments, I didn't take my chances. Going into this, I was always the underdog... My opponent didn't give me too many chances and I was too rushed."

Sun then partnered Wang Manyu in the women's doubles semi-finals as they cruised to a 3-0 (11-8, 11-5, 11-5) win over Luxembourg's Sarah de Nutte and Ni Xialian.

They will play Japan's world No. 2 pair Mima Ito and Hina Hayata on Saturday in a rematch of last year's world championships final, which the Chinese won.

The Japanese notched a hard-earned 3-2 (11-5, 8-11, 15-13, 11-13, 11-9) victory over world No. 60 duo Bernadette Szocs (Romania) and Sofia Polcanova (Austria) to earn a spot in the final.

Ito said: "We lost to (Wang and Sun) in the world championships and regardless of which competition it is, as long as we can win them, I'll be very happy."

Also in the hunt for top spot are China's world No. 33s Fan and Wang Chuqin, who are up against third-ranked Japanese Yukiya Uda and Shunsuke Togami in tomorrow's men's doubles final.

The sixth day of action at the OCBC Arena also served up a nail-biting encounter between former world No. 1 Xu Xin of China and 16th-ranked German Patrick Franziska in the men's singles round of 16.

After losing to Xi in 10 previous meetings, Franziska upset the form books, capitalising on errors from his rival to notch a 3-2 (11-6, 8-11, 11-9, 9-11, 11-9) win.

Franziska was still in disbelief during the post-match interview, saying: "I saw in his last two matches he was struggling a bit so I was thinking maybe I could beat him here. Luckily he also missed some easy balls today and he didn't feel as uncomfortable as usual."

He will have to get past another world No. 1, Fan - whom he lost to in December's WTT Cup Finals - for a spot in the semi-finals.

The table tennis action continues today with exciting match-ups in the men and women's singles quarter-finals.

China's women's world No. 2 Chen Meng takes on Japan's world No. 8 Kasumi Ishikawa, while Sun will meet Hayata. Taiwanese world No. 7 Lin will face Olympic champion Ma Long for a place in the last four.

WTT GRAND SMASH

Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch206, 2pm & 7pm