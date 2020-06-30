One Championship returns on July 31 in Bangkok

BANGKOK • Asia's largest mixed martial arts promotion, One Championship, will return behind closed doors in Thailand next month after a five-month break because of the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced yesterday.

One, which promotes cards across the region in mixed martial arts, Muay Thai and kickboxing, last put on a major show at the end of February.

The Singapore-based group has cancelled several events and slashed 20 per cent of staff, although it has also revealed a US$70 million (S$97.5 million) funding boost from institutional investors.

With virus outbreaks slowing in many parts of Asia, the company said its flagship events would restart with an event without fans in Bangkok on July 31.

"Most national borders remain closed in Asia, and this has posed unique logistical and operational challenges," One's chief executive officer Chatri Sityodtong said.

The first three major bouts of the One: No Surrender event have been confirmed.

Among fighters taking part are One flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang "The Iron Man" Jitmuangnon, Petchdam "The Baby Shark" Petchyindee Academy, and "The Boxing Computer" Yodsanklai Fairtex.

One had already put on fights in its Hero series, feeder events for the main championship, in China this month, before deciding to resume major shows.

"After returning with the successful One Hero Series 13 and 14 events in China last weekend, One Championship will now kick off our flagship event schedule with One: No Surrender on July 31 in Bangkok, Thailand," Chatri added.

"The world is suffering from the worst global crisis in 100 years. However... One Championship continues to work hard to deliver fans the authentic martial arts experiences they crave. Our athletes are ready to showcase their skills and tell their stories."

The United States-based Ultimate Fighting Championship on May 10 became one of the first sports to restart post-coronavirus.

UFC has so far successfully put on six shows in tightly controlled environments in Jacksonville, Florida and Las Vegas.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE