(From left) OncoCare employees Wallace Chai, Wong Poh Yee, Peter Ang, Christine Lim and Lim Siew Bee warming up before running in the company's Bright Future Move 2020 event at the Singapore Sports Hub yesterday. In the Nov 1-Dec 14 event, 80 employees from the cancer centre are aiming to collectively run, walk or hike 2,000km to raise funds for The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund. For every 20km recorded, $500 will be donated. They are aiming to raise $50,000. Co-founder Ang hopes that through the event, the staff will get more opportunities to bond while raising money for a good cause.
OncoCare takes steps to raise $50k for ST school fund
- Published1 hour ago
More
Gift this story
Share gift link below with your friends and family.
They can read the article in full after signing up for a free account.
Share link:
Link Copied!
Link Copied!Copy gift link
Or share via:
The gift link for this subscriber-only article has expired.
Get unlimited access to The Straits Times and more at S$ 0.99/month.
You have reached your limit of subscriber-only articles this month
Get unlimited access at $0.99/month*
Latest headlines and exclusive stories
In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
*Terms and conditions apply.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 05, 2020, with the headline 'OncoCare takes steps to raise $50k for ST school fund'. Print Edition | Subscribe