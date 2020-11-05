OncoCare takes steps to raise $50k for ST school fund

(From left) OncoCare employees Wallace Chai, Wong Poh Yee, Peter Ang, Christine Lim and Lim Siew Bee warming up before running in the company's Bright Future Move 2020 event at the Singapore Sports Hub yesterday. In the Nov 1-Dec 14 event, 80 employees from the cancer centre are aiming to collectively run, walk or hike 2,000km to raise funds for The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund. For every 20km recorded, $500 will be donated. They are aiming to raise $50,000. Co-founder Ang hopes that through the event, the staff will get more opportunities to bond while raising money for a good cause.