On the Ball: Will Man City's Dias be crowned the new van Dijk?

It is a tag that Liverpool's two surprise signings will hope to earn, but a comparison that will scarcely flatter them. Are they the new Virgil van Dijk? The chances are that, for several decades, the same will be asked of every centre-back Liverpool recruit and the answer will probably come in the negative.

In a sense, however, the new Van Dijk will be seen at Anfield today. Not Ozan Kabak or Ben Davies, the deadline-day additions, however, but Ruben Dias.