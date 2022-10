Just like everyone else in the Premier League, Arsenal are keenly eyeing the finishing line of the World Cup. Since the season began in early August, the scheduling has been hectic and, in recent matches, Mikel Arteta’s team have shown signs of fatigue.

At Southampton last week, they wobbled and drew 1-1. Unlike at Leeds the previous week, they were unable to squeeze out an away win. “We stopped doing all the simple things right,” said Arteta.