On home ground: How Singapore athletes are staying fit and sharp during Covid-19 circuit breaker

Jiu-jitsu: Daryl Chia getting to grips with a challenge

National jiu-jitsu exponent Daryl Chia focuses on his target, grips his opponent tightly and executes a deft hop over his prone adversary. His rival can do little to resist. After all, Chia is manhandling his bolster.

In the absence of training partners, the 22-year-old purple belt has been forced to be inventive. He came up with the idea of grappling with his bolster while, well, grappling with his bolster.

Fencing: Jet Ng training to hit the sweet spot

Jet Ng's opponent these days may be stationary and not even a real person. But to the 21-year-old Singaporean, his target board is a formidable fencer trying to win points during a bout.

Ng has been using a target mounted on an elevated surface with the bull's eye at shoulder height to stay sharp during the circuit breaker.

Table tennis: Yu Mengyu returning with a vengeance

Like many athletes in sparring sports, national paddler Yu Mengyu has felt the effects of not being able to train with a table and a ball for three weeks.

She wrote on her Facebook page: "I'm beginning to feel that the table has become longer."

Badminton: Loh Kean Yew quick on and with his feet

One does not beat the legendary shuttler Lin Dan and current world No. 2 Chou Tien-chen without having quick and agile footwork.

Singapore's Loh Kean Yew, who has claimed both scalps in his budding career, has that in his arsenal. And during this pandemic, the world No. 38 has shown he is also able to think on his feet too.

Floorball: Jenmark Sorreda sharpens accuracy using teddy bears

David Beckham famously honed his shooting ability by aiming at car tyres he hung from the top corners of the goal post. But have you heard of the floorball player who sharpened his accuracy by aiming at teddy bears?

That is what national athlete Jenmark Sorreda has been doing, as the 30-year-old adjusts to not being able to train with his teammates out on court because of the circuit breaker measures.

Finding ways to keep themselves busy on the sidelines

In addition to working out and doing drills at home to stay in top form, Singapore's athletes are also keeping busy in other ways. Here is what they have been up to.

