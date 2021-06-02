On base, home straight ahead

TOKYO • Australia's national women's softball team yesterday became the first international competitors to arrive in Japan before the Tokyo Olympics.

It was a show of confidence in a beleaguered event that is being staged in a country struggling against a coronavirus outbreak and growing public opposition.

Their arrival at Narita Airport offered a taste of the strict bio-security measures that the Games will entail.

All members of the delegation - 23 players and 10 staff members - have been vaccinated against the virus, but they still had to be tested before travel and on arrival.

They filed off the plane sporting masks and the national green and gold uniforms, while being accompanied by greeters wearing hats featuring the Olympic and Paralympic mascots.

Rows of chairs were set up for them in an airport corridor, where they filled out paperwork as staff in plastic aprons, masks and protective glasses came round to check their documents.

Team members were still upbeat as they waved to the media and snapped selfies and their safe arrival is likely to be a boost for organisers as they tackle persistent doubts about the Games.

Three hours after landing, an official confirmed the group had all tested negative, and they then left for the city of Ota, around 80km north of Tokyo, where their training camp will be based. They will move into the Olympic Village on July 17, six days before the start of the Games.

The softball team, known as the Aussie Spirit, must limit their movements during their training camp strictly as Japan tries to contain a prolonged fourth wave of the coronavirus.

In Gunma prefecture where the Australian players will train, emergency measures curtailing businesses' operating hours and capacity at certain venues are set to expire on June 13.

New daily infections have declined more than 40 per cent in the past two weeks, according to a New York Times database, but Japan is still recording over 3,500 cases per day, the most since January.

The Australian team will be confined to one level of their Ota hotel, where the players will eat meals, work out and have meetings. They can leave the hotel only to train.

"They'll be extremely limited in what they'll be able to do every day, and that's going to take, for them, another sacrifice, but it's a sacrifice they're up for," Ian Chesterman, vice-president of the Australian Olympic Committee, said on Monday.

However, the locals appeared to be happy the Games are shifting into the last phase of preparations.

Hotel staff stood in the street holding up an Australian flag to welcome the team and Ota Mayor Masayoshi Shimizu said the city was "very pleased" they had arrived safely.

"Training will be held in a limited environment due to the coronavirus, but we will give them maximum support so that they can get ready and be in their best condition for the Games," he said.

Ota resident Hisanobu Ikeda, 62, also claimed he was "not too worried" about virus risks, lamenting that it was "painful" the community would not be able to have any meaningful exchange with the visitors because of the pandemic.

Australia coach Robert Harrow said his team would be respectful of residents and "fall in line with the rules applied to us during our stay to keep everyone safe".

"We will be focused purely on our training during our time in camp," he added.

The players have not competed against any international teams since February last year, as Australia's borders have been almost completely closed since the start of the pandemic.

Their early arrival in Japan will allow them to train against professional Japanese softball clubs and the Japan national team. Of the 23 Australian players who travelled to Japan, a team of 15 will be selected to compete in the Games.

Meanwhile, in another sign of momentum, Japan's Olympic athletes and staff yesterday began receiving their vaccine shots with around 200 people from seven sports being inoculated.

