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On a day we honour teachers, let’s say to sports coaches: Thank you

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Singapore swimmer Joseph Schooling with coach Eddie Reese at the University of Texas in 2016.

Joseph Schooling with coach Eddie Reese at the University of Texas at Austin in 2016.

PHOTO: THE SCHOOLING FAMILY

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Rohit Brijnath

On this day of gratitude to teachers, let’s give thanks to those other educators. The ones with whistles on fields, the stopwatch wearers and technique watchers, the sideline pacers and motivation yellers, the ones who swear, quote Socrates in dressing rooms, and often shoulder the blame for defeat.

“One of (University of Texas) coach Eddie Reese’s strongest qualities,” remembers Joseph Schooling, “is his sense of accountability. If we won, he praised the swimmer. If we lost, he would apologise for not planning better. (Coach) Sergio Lopez was the same way.”

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.