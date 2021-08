TOKYO - The post was brief and to the point. Just hours after swimmers Joseph Schooling and Quah Zheng Wen failed to qualify for the 100m fly semi-finals at the Olympics last week, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong took to Facebook calling for perspective.

He said Singaporeans "cannot be fair weather" about their support for national athletes, enjoying the glory when they succeed and criticising them when they don't.