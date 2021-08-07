Olympics: Tokyo 2020 has shown the pandemic can be beaten: Games' health adviser

TOKYO (REUTERS) - A leading Olympic Games health adviser said on Saturday (Aug 7) that Tokyo 2020 had shown the Covid-19 pandemic could be beaten and would provide data to help countries around the world battle the coronavirus.

The Olympics in Tokyo had shown that measures such as social distancing, mask wearing, hand sanitising along with testing and tracing worked when implemented as a package, Brian McCloskey, the chair of the Games' independent expert panel, said at a press briefing.

"We have shown it is possible to keep a pandemic at bay and that is a very important lesson from Tokyo to the rest of the world," he said.

The Tokyo 2020 organisers earlier said that they had recorded 404 Games-related Covid-19 cases since July 1. With over 20,000 participants, comprising athletes, officials and volunteers from 205 National Olympic Committees, the event has not become the virus super-spreader that critics and the Japanese public had feared.

Health data collected during the two weeks of the Games, including inside the Athletes' Village, would be analysed and published so countries could use it to help plan their responses to the coronavirus, McCloskey said.