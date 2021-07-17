Olympics: Team Singapore will remain vigilant after first Covid-19 case detected in Athletes' Village

SINGAPORE - The Singapore contingent for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will continue to be vigilant in following the health, hygiene and safety protocols to ensure their health and safety are in check in Japan.

"The delegations at the Olympic Village are keeping mostly within their own teams, and the organisers are putting in their utmost best to ensure that the safeguards are in place," said a Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) spokesperson in a press statement on Saturday (July 17).

This comes in response to news of a first positive coronavirus test at the Athletes' Village on Saturday, just six days before the Games open on July 23.

Games organisers confirmed that a visitor from abroad who is involved in organising the Games had tested positive during a routine test on Friday. The person's nationality was not revealed.

The Republic's chef de mission Benedict Tan, who leaves for Tokyo on Sunday, has stressed that the safety of Singapore's 80-member contingent for the Olympics is paramount and additional Covid-19 measures - over and above those implemented by organisers - are in place for the country's 23 athletes and officials.

Athlete arrivals and departures will be staggered while they will function in a "bubble within a bubble" in Tokyo to minimise their exposure to risks and discourage inter-mingling across sports.

Whenever possible, their living arrangements will see them grouped according to their respective sports.

All members of the contingent will receive a travel kit containing surgical-grade respirators and masks, a protective face shield and disinfectants.

They will also be provided with an anti-microbial surface spray to pre-treat their attire and equipment with an anti-virus and anti-bacterial coating that can last for three to six months.