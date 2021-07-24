Olympics: Takato wins Japan's first gold medal of the Tokyo Games

TOKYO (REUTERS) - Naohisa Takato won the final of the men's 60kg judo on Saturday (July 24) to give host nation Japan its first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics.

Takato defeated Yang Yung-wei of Taiwan in the final, underscoring Japan's strength at a sport that originated in the country. Bronze medals went to Yeldos Smetov of Kazakhstan and Luka Mkheidze of France.

In the women's 48kg final on Saturday, Kosovo's judoka Distria Krasniqi beat Takato's compatriot Funa Tonaki to win the gold medal.

Bronze medals went to Daria Bilodid of Ukraine and Urantsetseg Munkhbat of Mongolia.