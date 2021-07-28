Olympics: S'pore swimmer Quah Ting Wen out of semis after finishing 8th in 100m freestyle heat

TOKYO - Quah Ting Wen has missed out on the 100m freestyle semi-finals after clocking 56.36sec in the heats on Wednesday (July 28) evening.

Her time placed her last among eight swimmers in heat 4, which was led by Fanny Teijonsalo of Finland (54.69).

She was 36th out of 51 swimmers and did not make the cut for Thursday's semi-finals, as only the quickest 16 swimmers across the seven heats advanced.

The effort was more than 1.5 seconds off her national record of 54.62sec, which she clocked at the National Championships in June 2019.

The last time she competed in the 100m freestyle at the Olympics was at the Beijing Games in 2008. Then, she swam 56.14sec to place 34th out of 48 swimmers.

Quah is competing in Tokyo through a universality place - also known as a wildcard - as the highest-ranked athlete based on the points table of world aquatics governing body Fina, as Singapore did not have a female athlete qualify on merit for the Games.

She will also race in the 50m freestyle heats on Friday evening.