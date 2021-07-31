Olympics: Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta beats listless Novak Djokovic for tennis bronze

TOKYO (REUTERS) - Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta claimed the bronze medal in the tennis men's singles at the Tokyo Games on Saturday (July 31), triumphing 6-4, 6-7 (6-8), 6-3 over a listless Novak Djokovic.

This is Djokovic's second consecutive singles loss and it comes a day after the Serbian was stopped in his bid to complete a historic "Golden Slam".

The world No. 1 had arrived in Tokyo aiming to become the first man to win all four majors and an Olympic gold medal in the same calendar year. But that quest came to an end after he was beaten by fifth-ranked German Alexander Zverev in Friday's semi-final.

Saturday's loss to Carreno Busta marks Djokovic's third appearance and second defeat in a singles bronze medal match. He won the bronze at the Beijing Games in 2008 before losing to Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro in London four years later.

The Serb later pulled out Saturday’s mixed doubles bronze medal match with a shoulder injury, meaning he will leave Tokyo without a medal for the third Games in succession.

His withdrawal from the mixed doubles means Ash Barty and John Peers bag a bronze medal for Australia.