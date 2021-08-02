Olympics: Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands begins bid for Tokyo athletics treble with 5,000m gold

TOKYO (REUTERS) - The Netherlands' Sifan Hassan won the women's 5,000m gold on Monday (Aug 2) to kick off her bid for an unprecedented Olympic treble at the Tokyo Games.

Hassan, who has also confirmed her participation in the 1,500m and 10,000m races in Tokyo, sped away from the leading pack in the last lap to take victory in 14min 36.79sec.

The 28-year-old Hassan also won the 1,500m and 10,000m world championship titles in Doha in 2019.

Kenya's Hellen Obiri, a double world champion and Olympic silver medallist five years ago in Rio, took the silver in 14:38.36 ahead of Ethiopian Gudaf Tsegay, who clinched bronze in 14:38.87.

Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco won gold in the men’s 3,000m steeplechase, breaking Kenya’s stranglehold on an event they had won nine times in a row.

He finished with a time of 8:08.90 ahead of Ethiopia's Lamecha Girma (8:10.38) and Kenya's Benjamin Kigen (8:11.45).

In the women's discus, Valarie Allman of the United States won the gold medal ahead of Germany’s Kristin Pudenz and Cuba’s Yaime Perez.

Earlier in the day, Puerto Rico's Jasmine Camacho-Quinn capped a dazzling performance in the 100m hurdles in Tokyo with a gold medal while Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece won the men's long jump title at the Olympic Stadium.

Camacho-Quinn exploded off the blocks and stormed through the finish line, clocking 12.37sec to secure her first Olympic gold.

American Kendra Harrison, the world record holder, won silver in 12.52sec and Jamaican Megan Tapper grabbed bronze in 12.55sec.

"At this point I was really running for the world record. I hit the hurdle, but everything happens for a reason. I came through with the gold. My first gold medal," Camacho-Quinn said after the race.

Camacho-Quinn's win was the first Olympic gold medal in athletics for Puerto Rico.

There was drama in the men's long jump as Tentoglou won with his last leap of 8.41m which tied with Cuba's Juan Miguel Echevarria's jump, but the Greek secured the title on a countback with his next-best effort of 8.15m ahead of the Cuban's 8.09m.

"What an incredible competition. What an incredible jump, the last jump," Tentoglou said after the final. "In the end I managed to pull something out to get the medal."

Echevarria settled for silver while his compatriot Maykel Masso picked up the bronze medal.

"It's not what I expected, the result I expected, but still, it's a very welcome prize," Echevarria said.

His compatriot Masso also lauded the competition.

"It was a spectacular competition, I hope everyone enjoyed it. I am very happy for the country to have won two medals," he said after the final.