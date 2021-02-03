Olympics: Paris 2024 will have contingency plan if Covid-19 crisis not over, says organising chief

PARIS (REUTERS, AFP) - Paris will be ready to host the 2024 Olympics even if the Covid-19 pandemic is ongoing as organisers have been working on contingency plans, Tony Estanguet, the head of the organising committee, said on Tuesday (Feb 2).

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics were postponed by a year and organisers are facing a tough challenge to host the sporting extravaganza this July and August as the Covid-19 crisis rages on.

Speaking to Reuters at the Eiffel Tower, Estanguet said that Paris 2024 is preparing for any eventuality.

"When you organise events like this, you try to anticipate, but nobody could imagine that Covid-19 would create such a mess in our lives. We can predict a lot of things, but not this," he said.

"What's interesting is to see how we can react to unpredictable events. As early as last year, we had to re-organise and work on a new concept, in terms of competition sites, for instance, to see how we could adapt to a new context.

"In the end, in a few months, we managed to propose a project that was still ambitious and generated some savings. That's the mindset we're in.

"There's no official Plan B but we're identifying the risks and the solutions. And we will be working on this until the end because risks constantly evolve."

Asked if organisers would be ready to host the Games in 2024 if the situation were similar to this year, Estanguet said: "There are solutions."

Keep calm and stay focused

With the 2020 Olympics delayed by a year, there were fears that the sharing of information between Tokyo and Paris would be impacted.

Estanguet, however, insisted both organising committees had been in constant contact, allowing the French to learn valuable lessons from their Japanese counterparts in terms of Covid-19 crisis management.

"Since 2018, we've been exchanging on security, transport, ticketing, volunteering - we've been sharing information for three years now and we've been benefiting from all the measures they set up last year," he explained.

"Even if the Games have not happened yet, we've learnt a lot from Tokyo already."

Preparations for sporting events can be severely disrupted by Covid-19 restrictions, as tennis players have recently discovered by going through a strict two-week quarantine ahead of tournaments in Australia.

Yet according to Estanguet, the Olympic Games are an athlete's dream and the participants will be ready to adapt.

"Mentally, it's very tough. All of a sudden, you cannot train in good conditions, or at all, but it's the great champions' strength to adapt better than anyone else to a new context," he said. "They will need to keep calm and stay focused."

The surfing competition at Paris 2024 will take place in Tahiti, almost 8,000km from the French capital, an exception in an otherwise compact Games.

"From an ecological point of view, it emerged that Tahiti was the site that had the smallest carbon impact," said Estanguet.

"Tahiti guarantees that we will have waves and most athletes will be coming from South America, Australia or North America.

"From a sporting point of view, it was by far the best choice."

Paris residents lose the plot

Closer to home, however, Estanguet has plenty to occupy his thoughts.

On Wednesday, he will be tossed into a new furnace as he faces a group of gardeners from the northern Paris district of Aubervilliers who are furious at the prospect of losing their allotments to a new aquatic training centre that will be used for the Olympics and by the local community.

"Pumpkins, not concrete", they chant regularly as they hope to persuade Estanguet and his committee to spare their simple patch of shrubbery.

It is an awkward rapid to negotiate for Estanguet, the former gold medal-winning canoeist.

Paris 2024 has made a huge deal over being the "first-ever carbon-neutral Games" which - according to the statement of intent on its website - "will blaze a new trail as they will be both spectacular and sustainable".

Yet here is a group of gardeners being forced from their plots.

And these are no ordinary plots. Aubervilliers, to the north-west of Paris bordering the district of Saint-Denis which is home to the Stade de France, is on a plain that historically produced the best vegetables around the capital.

It is fertile soil.

'Concrete' virus

The plots on this green enclave of 2.25 hectares with their sheds, roosters and fruit trees are in sharp contrast to the neigbouring high-rise towers and the adjoining car park.

In three months, a large portion of this remnant of a rural past is slated to disappear under a blanket of concrete as the aquatic training centre takes shape.

According to the plans, the gardens will be cut by one hectare - 10,000 sq m - in two phases.

Leisure facilities will spring up across 4,000 sq m of allotment, which will be used as training facilities for the Olympics, including a "mineral and vegetable solarium". The gardeners are not impressed.

"A mineral solarium? Basically it's a terrace for sunbathing," says Viviane Griveau-Genest, who prefers "to have her hands in the earth".

Like this 30-something, some gardeners and conservationists have no intention of abandoning their 18 plots at the end of April, hence the meeting with Estanguet.

"We don't need it, we already have the pandemic, I would say that we have an additional virus called 'concrete'. It is winning everywhere," says Gerard Muller, vice-president of the local Jardins Ouvriers (Garden Workers) association.

In phase two, another 6,000 sq m will be removed after 2024 for a station for the Grand Paris Express, the future public transport network in the Paris region.

These operations are all part of the planned development of the old fort, dating from the 1840s, which adjoins the gardens.

"Within this project, we are looking at the preservation of this heritage including seven hectares of gardens," says Camille Vienne-Thery, project director at Grand Paris Amenagement, owner of the land.

"It is a long-standing commitment."

The dislodged gardeners will first be relocated to new plots in these neighbouring gardens and then to another site.

"A football field which is out of use on which it is proposed to reconstitute the gardens," says Vienne-Thery.

If the idea works for the planners at the town hall, it is less popular with the gardeners who have, in some cases, spent many years nurturing their existing plots.

"The soil," says Viviane Griveau-Genest. "I am not going to be able to take it with me to a new plot. And I can't put all the earthworms into my pockets. I do not have an earthworm-moving truck."

'Aberration'

The emotional arguments, however, are likely to fall on deaf ears.

"Too late," says Karine Franclet, the UDI centre-right mayor of Aubervilliers who believes stopping the project would cost "€4.7 million (S$7.5 million)" in penalties while modifying would cause unwelcome delays.

"We are already very tight on the schedule," she says.

Olympic organisers have also told AFP that if the work is done, "we will be delighted to use it", but added they would only be "one of the users" of this public amenity.

Franclet says it is an "essential" development which will allow Aubervilliers to be "part of the Olympic adventure".

It will also take on an educational role in a department where one child by the age of 11 or 12.

In September, the swimming events proper were removed from the neighbouring socially-deprived area of Saint-Denis and relocated to the financial district of La Defense.

To build the aquatic centre, which is slated to cost €33.6 million, the town, which is the contracting authority, will benefit from certain subsidies, including around €10 million from Solideo, the company charged with delivering the Olympic structures.

Several defenders of the gardens formulated an appeal to save them on Dec 16.

"We must arrive at a position of compromise... but not waste time," says Mathieu Hanotin, who heads an inter-community committee.

For the gardeners who will face Estanguet on Wednesday, time is the one thing they do not have.

"It is an aberration which is against the grain of history because we need trees, we need nature," says Gerard Muller.

"Listen, we can hear the birds, it's beautiful."