Olympics: Minister Hashimoto to accept role as head of Tokyo 2020, reports Kyodo

TOKYO (REUTERS) - Japanese Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto intends to accept the job of head of Tokyo 2020, the organising committee for the games in Japan, Kyodo news agency said on Thursday (Feb 18), replacing Yoshiro Mori, who resigned after making sexist remarks.

Mori resigned as president of the committee last week after saying women talk too much, a fresh blow to the Olympic Games, already marred by an unprecedented delay and strong public opposition during the coronavirus pandemic.

A selection committee began meeting on Tuesday to choose Mori's successor, with criteria that included a deep understanding of gender equality and diversity, and the ability to attain those values during the Games, organisers have said.

Born days before Japan hosted the 1964 summer Games, Hashimoto took part in four Winter Olympics as a speed skater and three Summer Olympics as a cyclist.

A lawmaker in Japan's ruling party, Hashimoto, 56, has served as the Olympics minister, doubling as minister for women's empowerment, since 2019.