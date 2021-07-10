Olympics: Lack of fans at Tokyo Games will not impact our performances, say S'pore athletes

SINGAPORE - The Tokyo Games will be Feng Tianwei's fourth straight Olympics and despite Thursday's (July 8) announcement by organisers that fans will not be allowed into most stadiums, the veteran table tennis player was adamant the lack of atmosphere will not impact her performance as she seeks a fourth Olympic medal.

The world No. 12, who has picked up one silver and two bronzes at the quadrennial competition, told The Straits Times she was unfazed by the latest development and noted not having to face a partisan Japanese crowd could work in Singapore's favour.