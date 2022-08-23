Olympics is 'ultimate goal', says Saudi sports minister

JEDDAH • Saudi Arabia sees hosting an Olympics as its "ultimate goal" in a growing sports portfolio, Sports minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal has told Agence France-Presse, while rejecting criticism of the Gulf kingdom over its human rights record.

Investing in sport is part of a multi-pronged strategy approved six years ago to diversify the oil-reliant economy, under de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

In 2034, the capital Riyadh will host the Asian Games, a large-scale multi-sports event that Prince Abdulaziz said could foreshadow a bid for the Summer Olympics.

"Our main focus now is the 2034 (Asian Games), which will take place two years after Brisbane, Australia hosts the 2032 Summer Games," he said. "We're open to discuss with the IOC (International Olympic Committee) about this for the future. I think Saudi Arabia has showcased that we can host such events.

"Definitely, the Olympics would be an ultimate goal for us... But we're open to that and I think we can."

On Saturday, Jeddah hosted the Oleksandr Usyk-Anthony Joshua heavyweight boxing rematch - the latest in a string of high-profile sporting events.

But that fight took place against the backdrop of a 34-year prison sentence issued to Salma al-Shehab, a doctoral student in Britain.

She was found guilty of aiding dissidents seeking to "disrupt public order" in the kingdom by relaying their tweets, with the United Nations saying it was "appalled" by her punishment.

Saudi Arabia continues to draw major criticism over the 2018 murder of journalist and dissident Jamal Khashoggi and for cracking down on human rights activists, many of whom have been jailed or banned from travel.

Its critics claim the Middle Eastern country is using sports events - last year the kingdom joined the Formula One circuit - as a distraction from violations, a practice called "sportswashing".

But Prince Abdulaziz has argued the criticism is off the mark and pointed to signs of change.

"We're progressing, we're moving towards a better society, we're moving towards a better quality of life, a better country, for the future," he said. "And the facts show that hosting these events benefit our people and benefit these changes that are happening and benefits living in Saudi."

However, he admitted the furore over the LIV Golf Series, which is being bankrolled by the state Public Investment Fund, has taken him by surprise.

The established PGA and DP World Tours have reacted furiously since the first LIV Golf event in June, suspending the players who have jumped ship.

"Not really, honestly," Prince Abdulaziz said of the reaction. "If there's a benefit for the sport, then why not, whoever does it.

"If it benefits the athletes, benefits the sport, attracts more attention to the sport, attracts more people that want to participate in the sport, that will grow the sport for everyone."

