Olympics: Hungary's Szilagyi wins gold in men's sabre individual

TOKYO (REUTERS) - Hungarian Aron Szilagyi, 31, won gold in the men's individual sabre fencing competition on Saturday (July 24), becoming the first man ever to win three gold fencing medals in an individual discipline.

Szilagyi beat Luigi Samele of Italy 15-7 in the final at Makuhari Messe Hall B to secure his third consecutive Olympic gold medal in the event.

South Korea's Kim Jung-hwan claimed bronze after a 15-11 victory over Georgia's Sandro Bazadze.

China's Sun Yiwen won the women's individual epee fencing gold medal earlier on Saturday, with Romania's Ana Maria Popescu and Katrina Lehis of Estonia claiming silver and bronze respectively.