Olympics: For Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, a pocket of support in Singapore

SINGAPORE - After the disappointment of having to forfeit the quarter-final bout during her Olympic debut at Rio 2016 due to injury, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat is primed to go further this time round as one of the favourites to win it all.

Having claimed both the Commonwealth and Asian Games gold medals since Rio, Vinesh kicks off her Tokyo 2020 campaign in the women's 53kg freestyle quarter-final against Sweden's Sofia Mattson on Thursday (Aug 5), and the 26-year-old will have a familiar face cheering her on here in Singapore.