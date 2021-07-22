Olympics: Dutch taekwondo exponent, Czech beach volleyballer test positive for Covid-19

Olympic taekwondo competitor Reshmie Oogink (left) and beach volleyball player Marketa Nausch-Slukova both tested positive.
TOKYO (REUTERS) - Dutch Olympic taekwondo competitor Reshmie Oogink has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, as has a member of the team staff, the team said on Thursday (July 22).

"I have done everything I could and have worked so hard to get so close to the Games. This is the end of my career," Oogink said in a statement.

The positive test means that both will have to quarantine for 10 days.

Meanwhile, Czech women's beach volleyball player Marketa Nausch-Slukova has tested positive for the coronavirus, raising the number of Czech athletes at the Tokyo Olympics infected by the virus to three, Czech Television reported on Thursday.

