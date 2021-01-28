Olympics: Decision on the Tokyo Games set to be a delicate balancing act

A cancellation or even a closed-door Games would have serious implications for Japan's tourism, hospitality and aviation sectors.
  • Published
    59 min ago
SINGAPORE - Only two global wars have stopped the Olympics from taking place but as the world continues to battle Covid-19, the status of the Tokyo Games remains in doubt even as International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach on Wednesday (Jan 27) reiterated that organisers were committed to holding a "successful and safe" Games this year.

The 32nd Games have already been pushed back a year and with another postponement not an option, it leaves a cancellation as a possible outcome. With just six months before the opening ceremony on July 23, The Straits Times looks at the various factors that could be decisive in determining if the biggest sporting showpiece will proceed.

