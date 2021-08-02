Olympics: China beat Germany to win gold in women's team sprint cycling

IZU (AFP) - China edged out Germany to win the first track cycling gold of the Tokyo Olympics in the women's team sprint on Monday (Aug 2) after earlier breaking the world record.

The Chinese pair of Bao Shanju and Zhong Tianshi set a new world record time of 31.804 in the heats, bettering the 32.034sec mark set by Zhong and Gong Jinjie at the 2015 world championships.

They were then too quick for Germany in the final, their 31.895 just ahead of the Germans' 31.980. The Russian Olympic Committee beat the Netherlands to claim bronze.

Earlier in the women's team pursuit qualifying, Germany smashed the women's team pursuit world record, crossing the line in a time of 4min 07.307sec.

The German quartet of Franziska Brausse, Lisa Brennauer, Lisa Klein and Mieke Kroeger beat the previous mark of 4:10.236 set by the British women's team at the 2016 Rio Games by nearly three seconds.

Germany are the early frontrunners in the women's team pursuit, for which their reward will be a duel on Tuesday with Italy.

Two-time defending champions Britain will face the United States, with the two winners of the heats racing for the gold medal.

The team pursuit is the most prestigious event of the track programme, pitting teams of four against each other over 16 laps, with the time taken after the third rider crosses the line.