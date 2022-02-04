Olympics chief Bach set to meet tennis' Peng in Beijing

BEIJING • International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach confirmed yesterday he will meet Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai inside the "closed-loop" Beijing Olympics.

The well-being of the former top-ranked doubles player became a matter of concern in November when she alleged on social media that former Chinese vice-premier, Zhang Gaoli, had sexually assaulted her.

She then disappeared from public view for several weeks before reappearing and retracting her allegations.

Despite the IOC holding several video calls with Peng in the past few weeks, concerns have not been allayed, with the Women's Tennis Association suspending tournaments in China for the time being. But Bach said that a planned meeting at the Games, which start today and end on Feb 20, would set the record straight.

"We know from her explanations... that she is living in Beijing, that she can move freely, spending time with family and friends," the German added yesterday.

"Now, we will be able to do the next step in a personal meeting to convince us in person of her well-being and state of mind."

Bach also said if Peng wanted her allegations to be investigated, he would support her.

"If she wants to have an inquiry, we would also support her, but it's her life, it's her allegations. We will know more about her physical integrity and mental state when we meet her in person," he added.

On the controversy surrounding the Beijing Games - they have been beset by concerns over human rights, the coronavirus and the environment due to the near-complete dependence on artificial snow - Bach brushed off the criticism, claiming China will "change the scale of winter sports forever".

"Today we can say: China is a winter sport country," he said.

"Everything is in place for a safe and successful Winter Olympics."

While the Games are being held in three separate venues - Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou - which are completely closed off to the rest of China to contain any potential spread of Covid-19 to the rest of the country, cases are increasing at the quadrennial tournament.

There were 55 positive results among Games-related personnel yesterday, the highest daily total so far, bringing the number since Jan 23 to 287.

Among some of the athletes and staff who are set to miss out on participating as a result of being infected include Norwegian Jarl Magnus Riiber, the Pyeongchang 2018 silver medallist in the Nordic combined, German figure skater Nolan Seegert, six members of the Russian Olympic Committee women's ice hockey team and Japan's speed skating coach Johan de Wit.

They were all placed in isolation yesterday. Eleven people have also been hospitalised with the virus but Brian McCloskey, chairman of the medical expert panel for Beijing 2022, said none was seriously ill.

Curling was the first competition to get under way on Wednesday and yesterday, the Czech Republic women's ice hockey team made their Olympic debut a winning one, beating hosts China 3-1 at the Wukesong Sport Centre.

Australia's Jakara Anthony yesterday led the first round of qualifying in the women's freestyle skiing moguls event at the Games, followed closely by defending champion Perrine Laffont of France and American Jaelin Kauf in third.

