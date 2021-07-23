Olympics: Athletes parade in empty stadium at Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony

TOKYO (REUTERS) - In an opening ceremony marked by simplicity, one tradition held on Friday (July 23) - athletes from all over the world paraded into the Olympic stadium to represent their nations, for the first time their smiles hidden behind masks and most countries represented by both male and female flagbearers.

But the opening ceremony, normally a star-studded display teeming with celebrities, lacked the usual glitz with fewer than 1,000 people in attendance, strict social distancing rules and signs calling on spectators to "be quiet around the venue".

Regardless, it marked a coming together of the world, with an audience of hundreds of millions around the globe and at various stages of the pandemic tuning in to watch the start of the greatest show in sport.

Team Singapore flag-bearers shuttler Loh Kean Yew and paddler Yu Mengyu led the Singapore delegation in the parade of nations. The other national athletes present at the ceremony were shuttler Yeo Jia Min, gymnast Tan Sze En, swimmer Quah Ting Wen and fencer Amita Berthier.

Only 15 global leaders are in attendance, along with Emperor Naruhito, who will formally open the Games as his grandfather Hirohito did in 1964, and US First Lady Jill Biden.

The ceremony was marked by high-profile absences, including former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who wooed the Games to Tokyo. Top sponsors also stayed away, highlighting strong opposition to the event in Covid-fatigued Japan. Hundreds of protesters carrying placards that read "Lives over Olympics" protested around the venue yelling "Stop the Olympics".