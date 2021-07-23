Olympics: Athletes parade in empty stadium at Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony

Performers seen inside the stadium during the opening ceremony.
Performers seen inside the stadium during the opening ceremony.PHOTO: REUTERS
Team Singapore flag-bearers shuttler Loh Kean Yew and paddler Yu Mengyu led the Singapore delegation in the parade of nations.
Team Singapore flag-bearers shuttler Loh Kean Yew and paddler Yu Mengyu led the Singapore delegation in the parade of nations.ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Athletes from Japan during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony.
Athletes from Japan during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony.PHOTO: REUTERS
Performers form the Olympic rings during the opening ceremony.
Performers form the Olympic rings during the opening ceremony.PHOTO: REUTERS
A view of empty seats inside the stadium.
A view of empty seats inside the stadium.PHOTO: REUTERS
Performers form the Olympic rings during the opening ceremony.
Performers form the Olympic rings during the opening ceremony.PHOTO: REUTERS
Zhao Shuai of China and Ting Zhu of China lead their contingent in the athletes' parade.
Zhao Shuai of China and Ting Zhu of China lead their contingent in the athletes' parade.PHOTO: REUTERS
Sue Bird and Eddy Alvarez of the United States lead their contingent in the athletes' parade.
Sue Bird and Eddy Alvarez of the United States lead their contingent in the athletes' parade.PHOTO: REUTERS
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.PHOTO: AFP
Fireworks seen during the opening ceremony at the Olympic Stadium.
Fireworks seen during the opening ceremony at the Olympic Stadium.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    54 min ago

TOKYO (REUTERS) - In an opening ceremony marked by simplicity, one tradition held on Friday (July 23) - athletes from all over the world paraded into the Olympic stadium to represent their nations, for the first time their smiles hidden behind masks and most countries represented by both male and female flagbearers.

But the opening ceremony, normally a star-studded display teeming with celebrities, lacked the usual glitz with fewer than 1,000 people in attendance, strict social distancing rules and signs calling on spectators to "be quiet around the venue".

Regardless, it marked a coming together of the world, with an audience of hundreds of millions around the globe and at various stages of the pandemic tuning in to watch the start of the greatest show in sport.

Team Singapore flag-bearers shuttler Loh Kean Yew and paddler Yu Mengyu led the Singapore delegation in the parade of nations. The other national athletes present at the ceremony were shuttler Yeo Jia Min, gymnast Tan Sze En, swimmer Quah Ting Wen and fencer Amita Berthier.

Only 15 global leaders are in attendance, along with Emperor Naruhito, who will formally open the Games as his grandfather Hirohito did in 1964, and US First Lady Jill Biden.

The ceremony was marked by high-profile absences, including former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who wooed the Games to Tokyo. Top sponsors also stayed away, highlighting strong opposition to the event in Covid-fatigued Japan. Hundreds of protesters carrying placards that read "Lives over Olympics" protested around the venue yelling "Stop the Olympics".

More on this topic

 
 

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 