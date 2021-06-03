Olympic sponsors left in limbo

TOKYO • As Tokyo yesterday reported 487 new Covid-19 cases, Japan's top virus adviser said holding the Olympics in the capital under the current circumstances would be "unusual".

"Holding (the Games) in the current situation, amid the pandemic, would be unusual," Dr Shigeru Omi, an infectious disease expert who heads the government subcommittee on Covid-19, told lawmakers at the Diet.

Still, the World Health Organisation executive board member said that if the July 23-Aug 8 Games were to be held, then the event should be scaled down as much as possible.

Tokyo 2020 was supposed to be a marketing bonanza, but the prevailing uncertainty, public opposition and a possible spectator ban over Covid-19 fears have left Japanese sponsors with a headache.

Before the pandemic, the Games was supposed to have been a showcase of Japan's "omotenashi" or exquisite hospitality.

Around 60 Japanese companies ploughed a record US$3.3 billion (S$4.4 billion) into the virus-postponed event, and multinational corporations including Toyota, Bridgestone and Panasonic have multi-year Olympic partnerships.

Sponsors paid another US$200 million to extend contracts after the Games were delayed last year.

Polls show a majority in Japan want the Olympics axed or pushed back again, making Games-linked advertising difficult.

Spectator-free stadiums would also deprive local firms of tickets and hospitality for clients, a key sponsor perk.

If the Games go ahead as planned, sponsors can still expect global exposure from international broadcasters.

But as Japan battles a fourth coronavirus wave, some are watching the situation uncomfortably.

Asahi Breweries, who hold the exclusive rights to sell beer, wine and non-alcoholic beer at the event, still does not know whether fans will be allowed into stadiums to buy its beer.

Toyota last month acknowledged public concern and said it was worried "some people's frustration is directed towards athletes".

"As a sponsor, we are truly distressed by that," said communications director Jun Nagata.

"We are agonising every day about what should be done."

And in a sign of the rising disquiet, the Asahi Shimbun newspaper - itself a partner of the Tokyo 2020 Games - last week broke ranks to call for a cancellation.

Some business leaders who are not involved with the Games have been even more forthright, with e-commerce giant Rakuten chief executive Hiroshi Mikitani calling the event a "suicide mission".

In response to remarks about sponsors facing difficulty because of the delayed decision on spectators, the Tokyo organising committee said it was working closely with partners and all stakeholders.

It added the committee was still talking to relevant parties about how to handle spectators, and was considering factors such as effectiveness, feasibility and cost.

Smaller local sponsors are among the worst hit, according to Taisuke Matsumoto, a lawyer and sports law specialist at Waseda University.

Before the pandemic, many were running Olympic-related advertisements almost daily, "but from last year, they have stopped because of customer sentiment".

Still, Matsumoto does not expect a mass defection of local sponsors, with the Asahi's editorial seen as "really exceptional".

Firms are largely keen to avoid stirring things up and "will not oppose the Tokyo 2020 Games individually", he said.

A decision about domestic spectators, which would help sponsors move forward, is expected to be made around June 20, towards the end of the current state of emergency in Tokyo.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS