Olympic skateboarder Aoki referred to prosecutors over marijuana possession

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The marijuana was found in Aoki’s belongings when he was stopped by a police officer for routine questioning.

TOKYO – Police on Sept 17 referred a case involving Yukito Aoki, a skateboarder who represented Japan at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, to prosecutors for alleged marijuana possession, they said.

Aoki, 23, admitted to the allegation that he possessed a small amount of dried cannabis on the premises of JR Shin-Kiba Station in Tokyo on Aug 6, according to the police.

The marijuana was found in his belongings when he was stopped by a police officer on the beat for routine questioning.

Aoki, a Shizuoka Prefecture native, won the men’s street skateboarding title at the Japanese championships in 2019. He finished 17th at the Tokyo Olympics. KYODO NEWS