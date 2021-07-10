Olympic flame in Tokyo

TOKYO • The Olympic flame arrived in Tokyo yesterday with just two weeks until the Games open, as sports ruling bodies expressed their disappointment at the decision to bar spectators from almost all venues due to Covid-19.

In a taste of what is to come for thousands of athletes who will compete at the July 23-Aug 8 Games, the public were kept away from the arrival of the flame and a welcoming ceremony was attended only by the media and officials.

Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike received the flame in a lantern in an empty stadium, but said the flame's passage offered "hope" that torchbearers would "carry into the Olympic stadium".

As the countdown begins to the Games' opening ceremony, which again will be attended by only dignitaries and officials at the 68,000-capacity National Stadium in central Tokyo, the mood is far from the usual festive Olympic spirit.

Tokyo will be under a state of emergency from tomorrow until Aug 22, putting a further dampener on an already unusual Olympics.

The measures, which mostly limit alcohol sales, restaurant opening hours and crowd sizes, come as infections rise in the capital and with authorities concerned about the spread of the Delta variant.

Given the decision, Games organisers said on Thursday they would bar spectators from venues in Tokyo and three surrounding areas where most competitions will take place.

A handful of events will be held elsewhere in the country, with some fans in attendance.

The move disappointed global sporting federations, even though they understood Japan's need to take these drastic actions.

World Athletics said athletes have become used to competing in stadiums that are not packed but that they would have loved to see "noisy fans" in Tokyo.

"This is disappointing for everyone," the governing body said.

"For the people of Tokyo and Japan, the chance to see the world's best athletes competing in the flesh is an opportunity that does not come around very often.

"We, of course, need to abide by the decisions that individual countries make, because this virus is impacting countries and regions differently and they have access to all the information and the science."

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) said it was initially expecting a capacity of 5,000 spectators and 2,500 spectators respectively on the two pitches in the Oi Hockey Stadium.

"Whilst we of course regret that the current sanitary situation prevents (Japan) from hosting the Games with spectators, we fully understand and support the decision taken by the Japanese authorities and organisers and the IOC," the FIH said.

Husain Al Musallam, president of swimming's world governing body Fina, said his association had hoped to see the arena filled at a capacity not less than 50 per cent.

"But this decision is of course for Tokyo 2020 and the Japanese authorities," Al-Musallam said.

"Athletes will still have engaging ways to interact with their home countries and fans, and Fina is confident aquatics athletes will still provide a great competition for the world to watch from their homes."

The move to bar spectators marked a sharp turnaround from as recently as last week, when officials were still insisting they could organise the Games safely with fans in attendance.

Foreign spectators had already been excluded from the Games, while domestic fans were initially to be kept at 10,000 per venue.

Germany's athletes' association Athleten Deutschland said the organisers' decision was "both reasonable and appropriate" in view of the pandemic.

"The Olympics must not accelerate the infection rates nationally, nor must they become a global super-spreader event," it said.

"Generally, the organisers must spare no costs and efforts as part of their duty to reduce the risk of infection for those involved by all means and measures."

Reports yesterday said that one Lithuanian athlete and a member of the Israeli Olympics team, who have both arrived in Japan, have tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto said yesterday she aimed to reach an agreement on Paralympic spectators with relevant parties "at the earliest possible" timing after the close of the Olympics.

The Paralympics run from Aug 24 to Sept 5.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE